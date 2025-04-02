Godsmack Announce Departure Of Two Longtime Members

Godsmack have announced the departure of guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin. The band shared a statement today following speculation due to their tour that kicked off last month, which has Sam Bam Koltun of Doroth and Faster Pussycat on guitar and Will Hunt of Evanescence on drums.

The statement posted to their Instagram says Rombola and Larkin "decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms." Larkin addressed his absence in a since-deleted Facebook video, saying he and Rombola didn't want to tour anymore. "And they understood that we didn't wanna tour anymore — that's the reason — and we understood that they wanted to tour. And so we understood each other. And in the end, Godsmack's out there touring and we are happily here living our lives," he said.

Godsmack — whose remaining members are vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and bassist Robbie Merrill — have not yet found permanent replacements. Read their full statement below.