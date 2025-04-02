Air Announce Moon Safari Vegyn Remix, Live & Demos Vinyl

Last year, Air celebrated 25 years of Moon Safari with a deluxe reissue and an anniversary tour. Now, the French duo is announcing a remix of the album by British producer and electronic artist Vegyn for Record Store Day.

Along with that release, Air will also be sharing a vinyl-only Live & Demos edition of Moon Safari. In addition, they're expanding their tour; see the full list of dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/06 - Crans, SWI @ Caribana Festival

05/24 - Sao Paulo, BRA @ C6 Festival

05/28 - Lima, PERU @ Arena 1

05/30 - Bogota, COL @ Coliseo Midplus

06/06 - London, UK @ Lido Festival

06/07 - Paris, FRA @ We Love Green Festival

06/17 - Dublin, IR @ Fairview Park

06/21 - Lido De Camaiore, ITA @ La Primera Estate Festival

06/23 - Zagreb, CRO @ InMusic Festival

06/24 - Sofia, BUL @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma

06/26 - Madrid, SPA @ Noches Del Botanico

06/28 - Istanbul, TUR @ Gezgin Salon Festival

06/29 - Athens, GRE @ Herodes Atticus Theater

07/03 - Herouville, FRA @ Beauregard Festival

07/05 - Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouw

07/06 - Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

07/09 - Aix Les Bains, FRA @ Musilac

07/10 - Juan Les Pins, FRA @ Jazz A Juan

07/11 - La Rochelle, FRA @ Francos

07/16 - Munich, GER @ Tollwood Tent Festival

07/18 - Hamburg, GER @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival

07/24 - Arles, FRA @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique

07/25 - Toulouse, FRA @ Poney Club

07/26 - St Nazaire, FRA @ Escales De St Nazaire

07/27 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/01 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/02 - North Berwick, Scotland (UK) @ The Lighthouse Festival

08/06 - Bonn, GER @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival

08/07 - Lokeren, BEL @ Lokerse Feesten

08/08 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 - Paredes De Coura, POR @ Paredes De Coura Festival

09/21 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ The LA Philharmonic Orchestra

Blue Moon Safari is out 4/11 via Parlophone / Warner Music France. Pre-order it here.