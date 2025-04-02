Air Announce Moon Safari Vegyn Remix, Live & Demos Vinyl

Last year, Air celebrated 25 years of Moon Safari with a deluxe reissue and an anniversary tour. Now, the French duo is announcing a remix of the album by British producer and electronic artist Vegyn for Record Store Day.
Along with that release, Air will also be sharing a vinyl-only Live & Demos edition of Moon Safari. In addition, they're expanding their tour; see the full list of dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/06 - Crans, SWI @ Caribana Festival
05/24 - Sao Paulo, BRA @ C6 Festival
05/28 - Lima, PERU @ Arena 1
05/30 - Bogota, COL @ Coliseo Midplus
06/06 - London, UK @ Lido Festival
06/07 - Paris, FRA @ We Love Green Festival
06/17 - Dublin, IR @ Fairview Park
06/21 - Lido De Camaiore, ITA @ La Primera Estate Festival
06/23 - Zagreb, CRO @ InMusic Festival
06/24 - Sofia, BUL @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma
06/26 - Madrid, SPA @ Noches Del Botanico
06/28 - Istanbul, TUR @ Gezgin Salon Festival
06/29 - Athens, GRE @ Herodes Atticus Theater
07/03 - Herouville, FRA @ Beauregard Festival
07/05 - Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouw
07/06 - Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal
07/09 - Aix Les Bains, FRA @ Musilac
07/10 - Juan Les Pins, FRA @ Jazz A Juan
07/11 - La Rochelle, FRA @ Francos
07/16 - Munich, GER @ Tollwood Tent Festival
07/18 - Hamburg, GER @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival
07/24 - Arles, FRA @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique
07/25 - Toulouse, FRA @ Poney Club
07/26 - St Nazaire, FRA @ Escales De St Nazaire
07/27 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/01 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/02 - North Berwick, Scotland (UK) @ The Lighthouse Festival
08/06 - Bonn, GER @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival
08/07 - Lokeren, BEL @ Lokerse Feesten
08/08 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/16 - Paredes De Coura, POR @ Paredes De Coura Festival
09/21 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ The LA Philharmonic Orchestra
Blue Moon Safari is out 4/11 via Parlophone / Warner Music France. Pre-order it here.