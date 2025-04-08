Album Of The Week: Ribbon Skirt Bite Down

Mint

2025

How do you stop someone from rising through the ceiling? This is the first line of Ribbon Skirt’s "Deadhorse," the opening to their debut album Bite Down. It only gets more visceral and surreal from there: There's someone kicking through window panes. There's piss in a cup. There’s someone fucking up their whole life on a Wednesday. There's a midnight meeting at a 7-Eleven. There's black ice on the freeway. There’s someone crying on an airplane.

Ribbon Skirt, formerly Love Language, are led by Tashiina Buswa, who’s on a mission to communicate the Anishinaabe experience. Bite Down inhabits a turbulent, dreamlike version of reality, the lyrics poetic and the sound oscillating between fuzzy and frenetic. “Deadhorse,” along with other tracks like “Off Rez” and “Earth Eater,” is buoyed by blurry, Cocteau Twins-like guitars, and Buswa’s expressive drawl grapples with colonialism without ever explicitly mentioning it: “How do you stop someone from wanting more and more?” she wonders aloud. Yet there’s not a hint of anger or resentment; the track ends with a transcendent instrumental, as cosmic and colossal as a waterfall.

Despite the serious subject matter, Bite Down is relentlessly fun. “Off Rez” is an infectious post-punk anthem with a rich, jangly atmosphere and a playful bassline. Buswa’s voice glides up and down the scale while she sings of wanting to feel free. She refuses those who want to "solve the Indian problem once and for all" in the most whimsical of ways: "I’m gonna break into a dance down the block/ I’m gonna be your brand new headache to solve." “Cellophane” begins eerily with primal breaths serving as instruments before groovy guitars come in and turn the track into an energetic banger, bordering on dance-punk. The penultimate "Look What You Did" is also a jittery spurt, Buswa’s deadpan reminiscent of Dry Cleaning, a band who's frequently imitated yet rarely this impressively.

A car crash Buswa endured in British Columbia serves as a source of inspiration. “Joe’s toyota crashed into the mountainside/ Smudging stars across the pavement Sunday night,” Buswa’s Auto-Tuned voice recalls on “41” over sharp-edged guitars. The celestial finale “Earth Eater” pulls from that incident as well as she sings of “crashing the car under the floodlights.” On that track, she also draws from recurring nightmares of being drowned by her mother: “Stretching her hands above the water/ I think she wants to hold me under.” The guitars are lush and Buswa’s voice get lost behind them while backing vocals add a hallucinatory texture to the intense moment, which feels like the end of a movie.

“Mountains,” whose brooding, grungy edge takes influence from Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," opens with the buzzing of bugs, offering the lonely but special feeling of a stroll on a summer night. “When I’m walking to the corner store/ Feels like I’m sinking to the ocean floor,” Buswa intones, her lilt surrounded by the insects’ song. It's as if gravity is suspended in the world of Bite Down; at any second, there's risk of someone levitating or plunging. On the Violent Femmes-like "Wrong Planet," a sense of doom yields a catchy catharsis: "Right timing/ Wrong planet/ It’s getting harder not to feel so abandoned," Buswa sings over ecstatically scrappy guitars.

Bite Down serves as an enrapturing debut, every track enticing and quickly enveloping. Throughout the record, Buswa offers her forgiveness as long as the colonizer looks at the damage they caused. She insists that "no one will curse the day you came." Bite Down is not an exercise in revenge; it is a storm of pure self-expression, which is even more powerful.

<a href="https://ribbonskirtband.bandcamp.com/album/bite-down">Bite Down by Ribbon Skirt</a>

Bite Down is out 4/11 via Mint.

