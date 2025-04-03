John Mulaney Claims Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Fake Manager Tried To Scam Him, Bizzy Bone Responds

Everybody's Live, John Mulaney's weekly live Netflix show, is on a real bender right now. Every week, it feels like an experiment to see if a few charming and famous people can just put any shit on TV and get people to watch it, and not in an unpleasant way! The show's music programming remains utterly fascinating. Last week, for instance, the show had a beast of a Mannequin Pussy performance. This week's episode also had music, but it was more notable for the music that it didn't have. Mulaney devoted a great deal of Wednesday night's episode to the saga of his failed attempt to book a surprise Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performance. It was a whole thing.

During his monologue, Mulaney spent 10 minutes relating the tale of how the presumably-fake manager for Bone Thugs attempted to scam him. Mulaney and his writers planned a bit where announcer Richard Kind was sad of the the death of his pet tortoise -- it's not real -- and then Bone Thugs arrived to cheer him up by performing their 1996 mega-hit "Tha Crossroads." Mulaney: "I cannot overstate how popular ['Tha Crossroads'] was with horned-up junior high kids at Catholic schools to grind with each other during the Clinton administration." Facts.

Mulaney claimed that he and his writers found a contact for a Bone Thugs manager online and that the manager claimed that the group was on board but that Bizzy Bone couldn't be there. Later on, Mulaney says, the manager hit him up for $2,800 in cash for the group, and he says that he, John Mulaney, personally had to withdraw the money, a complicated process for a recovering addict. Was this a bit? I don't know! Usually, I don't think TV-show hosts are personally responsible for paying talent, but with this operation, who knows. The manager then supposedly asked for more money, and Mulaney eventually concluded, "After a little investigating, I have come to believe that the man I was talking to was not the manager of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony." This was all much funnier if you hear Mulaney tell it, and you can do that below.