Blondshell – “23’s A Baby”

Sabrina Teitelbaum, the LA artist widely known as Blondshell, is getting ready to release If You Asked For A Picture, the follow-up to her self-titled 2023 debut album, on May 2 via Partisan Records. She has previewed the sophomore release with singles "T&A" and "Two Times." Today, we get another called "23's A Baby."

There's a fun period in every young adult's life where you take a step back from your own coming-of-age story and have a good hard look at your parents. On "23's A Baby," Teitelbaum takes stock of inevitably inherited circumstances -- the good, the bad, and the benign. It's a wistful, upbeat guitar song where Blondshell teeters between resentment and admiration, coming to some sort of acceptance about familial trauma.

“The song is partially about being in your twenties and feeling like you’re supposed to know everything (your parents even had kids around that age!) yet you’re truly in the weeds trying to figure out who you are," Teitelbaum said of the track. "I wanted it to have a bit of a nursery rhyme feel. It’s a heavy subject so it was important to have fun when we made it.”

The single comes with a video directed by Yazz Jansen, which was inspired by the DILFS of Disneyland instagram account. (Sure, why not?) Teitelbaum and friends walk through Central Park with baby strollers, dark sunglasses, and baseball caps. At one point, they childishly start racing each other, having fun with the complicated notion that, no matter what age, we are all babies taking care of babies.

Watch the video for "23's A Baby" below.

If You Asked For A Picture is out May 2 via Partisan. Pre-order here.