Cold Meat Announce Cake And Arse Party EP: Hear “Prick At The Pub”

10:05 AM EDT on April 3, 2025

Back in 2018, Perth punks Cold Meat impressed me with their Pork Sword Fever EP; I'm on record calling it "ideal stab-your-boyfriend music." Today, Cold Meat announces plans to follow their 2020 full-length Hot And Flustered with a new 7" EP. It's their first new music in five years, and it comes bearing the excellent title Cake And Arse Party.

The lead single from Cake And Arse Party is "Prick At The Pub" -- another excellent title. It's a burst of nervy, brittle punk that seems to be all treble. The lo-fi production gives it a bit of extra intensity, but it's not like the song needed that. It's plenty intense on its own. Below, check out "Prick At The Pub" and the Cake And Arse Party tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Prick At The Pub"
02 "Artifical Energy"
03 "Kitchen Sink"
04 "Machine"
05 "Sprawling Wellness"

The Cake And Arse Party EP is out 4/18 on Helta Skelta/Static Shock.

