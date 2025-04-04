Skip to Content
Sexyy Red – “Hoochie Coochie”

12:12 AM EDT on April 4, 2025

Earlier this year, the ultra-raunchy St. Louis rap star Sexyy Red teamed up with a resurgent Bruno Mars for the single "Fat Juicy & Wet," and I wrote that the song was "about to be so huge." Well, I was wrong. "Fat Juicy & Wet" made a half-decent chart showing, debuting at #17, but it didn't do anywhere near as well as Mars' recent songs with Lady Gaga and ROSÉ. I also thought "Fat Juicy & Wet" was really fun, but it mostly seemed to make most of my esteemed critical peers uncomfortable. Fair enough! Don't listen to me! Now, Sexyy Red follows that single with a new one called "Hoochie Coochie." No Bruno Mars this time.

"Hoochie Coochie" takes Sexyy Red back to her booming, dead-eyed raps. Once again, she's rapping raunchy shit with the expressionless intensity of rumored boyfriend Chief Keef. Sounds pretty good to me! I think it's cool that she can brag about her vagina and promise to beat your ass in the space of one line, and the pianos are evil as hell. Listen below.

"Hoochie Coochie" is out now on Rebel/Gamma.

