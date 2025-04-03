By Storm – “Double Trio 2”

In 2020, Jordan Groggs, one third of the experimental rap trio Injury Reserve, suddenly and tragically passed away at the way-too-young age of 32. In 2023, the two surviving Injury Reserve members, rapper Ritchie With A T and producer Parker Corey, announced that they would continue under the name By Storm. They marked the transition with a sort of split single -- a final Injury Reserve song, called "Bye Storm," and the first By Storm song, called "Double Trio." Today, "Double Trio" gets a sequel.

"Double Trio 2" follows "Zig Zag," the single that By Storm releasd in February. Much like the first "By Storm," it's a jagged zone-out. Parker Corey's buzz-drone production reminds me of peak Dälek, and Ritchie With A T uses that music to talk about struggling through grief. Patrick Shiroishi, the improv musician who sometimes plays in the Armed, adds saxophone. Check out the Corey-directed "Double Trio 2" video below.