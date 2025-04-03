Skip to Content
Bart Becomes A DJ: Watch His Simpsons Songs Mashup Composed By The Hood Internet

4:08 PM EDT on April 3, 2025

THE SIMPSONS: Bart dips his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far in the “Flandshees of Innersimpson” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 30 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2025 by 20th Television.

There comes a time in many young boys' lives when they consider pursuing the art of disc jockeying. Last week on The Simpsons episode "The Flandshees Of Innersimpson," that phase came for little Bart. Under the pseudonym Bartholomieux, he decides to become a DJ -- the music itself, however, was created by the very real DJ duo the Hood Internet.

In the episode, Bart starts out by mashing up some of his dad Homer's old records, before quickly ascending to a residency at Springfield's hottest new club: Bart's own treehouse. Along with all those scenes, the Hood Internet also composed the music for a later sequence where Flanders and Homer go to couples therapy and take a drug called "U-Completamine." Lastly, the Hood Internet did a short megamix over the credits sequence, mashing up an array of Simpsons songs both old and new.

For now, you'll have to properly stream the full episode of The Simpsons to hear all the Hood Internet's contributions. (Fox's website gives you a free preview.) But you can listen to that big end-credits mashup below.

