FaltyDL Announces New Album Neurotica: Hear “Don’t Go”

Time for Drew Lustman to give us the next FaltyDL album. June's new LP Neurotica will mark the first time the electronic producer has released music on Planet Mu in a decade. He says it's inspired by fun times with his young daughter, which brought out the playful side in his music again:

Summer of ’24, we were in Catalonia. My girl, our young daughter, the old folks. Days by the village pool, afternoons on the dirtbike. At night, I made salads. Simple things. Good things. One afternoon, lying back, phone in hand, I saw a friend post a GRWM. The music behind it stopped me. A song grabbed hold. The track was "Secret" by Mietze Conte, which is fast-paced euro-pop dance music, like soft fluffy gabber with childlike vocals. I hunted down the full version. Played it again. And again. Twenty times over the next few days. It unlocked something. The best music does that. Like the first time I heard Burial. Had to know what was happening under the surface. That time, it led to "Love Is A Liability" in 2009. This time, it led to Neurotica. I started to record, getting down fast, bright, sugar-rush sounds. 185 to 200 BPM. I wrote them quick—half a day per track. In between, I slowed things down. Gave space for breath. Mike Paradinas helped shape the album, his ear guiding the flow. I tested the tracks. Played them for kids barely out of diapers and grown folks who still move like they are. It worked, on all ages. I kept it simple. Only two rules: keep it moving and don’t look at my phone. Cut the vocals like I used to.

Lead single "Don't Go" is brisk, melodic, and lightly hyperactive. It's shadowy and bright all at once. Listen below.

<a href="https://faltydl.bandcamp.com/album/neurotica">Neurotica by FaltyDL</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Son Of The Morning"

02 "Don't Go"

03 "Con Air"

04 "Craving You"

05 "Chaotic Child"

06 "Breeding"

07 "Fix Me"

08 "Trace Your Ground"

09 "Speed"

10 "Lay Your Heart Down"

11 "By Your Side"

12 "I Can Hear It All The Time"

13 "We Have Everything We Need"

14 "Cried Later"

Neurotica is out 6/13 on Planet Mu. Pre-order it here.