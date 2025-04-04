PinkPantheress – “Tonight”

PinkPantheress kicked off the year with “True Religion,” a collaboration with Shygirl and Isabella Lovestory for Shygirl's Club Shy Room 2 EP. Today, she's sharing her first solo song of 2025 with "Tonight," which samples Panic! At The Disco's "Do You Know What I'm Seeing?" from their 2008 album Pretty. Odd.

The singer teased the clubby tune by bragging that it's longer than two minutes thirty: "ion wanna see NO MORE song length jokes after this song comes out on friday IKTR." She also recently shared a clip teasing something on May 9.





https://youtube.com/watch?v=t3ZaAwfYAuI