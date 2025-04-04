The Marías – “Back To Me” & “Nobody New”

Last year, the Marías released Submarine, which we named our Album Of The Week. Today, the group is back with the new single “Back To Me" and its b-side "Nobody New."

“Submarine dealt with the raw emotions of going through a heartbreak right after it happened," the Marías explain, continuing:

"Back to me" is what comes after — the breakup actually happens when an ex moves on to someone new. It deals with the emotions that come along with that. Even though in the end you may not want them back at all, in the moment, that’s all you want to relieve the pain "Back to me" was written a couple months after Submarine was complete. We were jamming in the studio as a band, and the guys were experimenting with some new synth sounds and ominous chords. I immediately went into the vocal booth, and the melody and lyrics came to me faster than any other song. It felt like divine intervention. After finishing it, it felt like the start of a new era beyond Submarine. Consider it an introduction to a new world.”

"Nobody New" was produced by Josh Conway and María, and it has Benny Blanco as a co-writer (the Marías were also featured on his track with Selena Gomez called “Ojos Tristes”). “Back to Me” was produced by Conway. Hear both below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=4kCVGodVS88

https://youtube.com/watch?v=nTejAxg7byc