Kate Teague – “Candles”

10:16 AM EDT on April 4, 2025

A few months ago Kate Teague shared the layered and luscious single "Get By." Today, she's returned with another new track called "Candles," which is also really good. It's a bit softer with some acoustic guitar and warped psychedelic effects. Teague sings about some spooky things like the witches in Hocus Pocus and, at another point, asks if hell is real. Despite the ominous undertones, Teague powers on. "Up with sail/ Let’s go ride in this shit/ I’m so tired of thinking I’m not prepared," she sings resolutely on the chorus.

"Candles" comes with a video directed by Teague and her dad Chris Teague, which she had teased back in February. "Drove over to Dauphin Island, AL with my dad the other weekend to make a little video. Just finished editing and had a total blast doing it. Looking forward to sharing more new things this year," she wrote in a post. Not only does it sound like Teague has some more beautiful things awaiting us, but this is wholesome inspiration to start making art with my dad.

Watch the video for "Candles" below.

