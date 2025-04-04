GELO – “Law N Order”

GELO, the rap alter ego of former basketball prospect LiAngelo Ball, has been one of the big breakout success stories of 2025 so far. His January single "Tweaker" was a viral hit, earning him a massive Def Jam contract. Last month he teamed with GloRilla on new single "Can You Please," and he's made appearances at Rolling Loud and the NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

GELO's got a new song out today called "Law N Order." It's the one he previewed at Rolling Loud: a hard-thumping, hard-headed bit of piano-led rap that, with its singsong vocals that seem to swim through the beat like a shark, sounds a lot like peak-era 50 Cent. As far as I can tell, it doesn't sample the Law & Order theme. Listen below.