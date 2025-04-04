Skip to Content
GELO – "Law N Order"

April 4, 2025

GELO, the rap alter ego of former basketball prospect LiAngelo Ball, has been one of the big breakout success stories of 2025 so far. His January single "Tweaker" was a viral hit, earning him a massive Def Jam contract. Last month he teamed with GloRilla on new single "Can You Please," and he's made appearances at Rolling Loud and the NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

GELO's got a new song out today called "Law N Order." It's the one he previewed at Rolling Loud: a hard-thumping, hard-headed bit of piano-led rap that, with its singsong vocals that seem to swim through the beat like a shark, sounds a lot like peak-era 50 Cent. As far as I can tell, it doesn't sample the Law & Order theme. Listen below.

