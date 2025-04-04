Stream Camp Trash & Dowsing’s Rad New Split EP

Skip to Content
11:40 AM EDT on April 4, 2025

Camp Trash and Dowsing are what you want from a split EP: two great tastes that taste great together. Both are emo bands of a sort, but Camp Trash (whose guitarist, Keegan Bradford, is a Stereogum contributor, I should note) are steeped in power-pop sounds from Elephant 6 to Fountains Of Wayne. Dowsing are more of a true Midwest emo operation, with all the grittiness and pained "whoa-oh" vocals that implies, but their music is also stuck-in-your-head catchy. They've each contributed three songs to a new split EP out today, and I'm greatly enjoying it this morning. Dive in below.

