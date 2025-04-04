SAVAK Announce New Album SQUAWK!, Shows With Reunited Faraquet

Brooklyn post-punkers Sohrab Habibion, Michael Jaworski and Matt Schulz, who perform as SAVAK, return today with an announcement for new album SQUAWK! The new project is out May 30, and they're previewing it with the single "No Man's Island," along with a video directed by Rob Kassabian. The track also features vocals from Tanisha Badman of West Yorkshire fuzz-punkers Goo.

Somehow there will never be enough music about how bad things are in this flourishing dumpster fire world. "No Man's Island" joins the ranks of songs upset about the world's violent, disturbing present and society's growing apathy. "Trash is floating/ Totebag toting/ Dead fish are washing up on the shores," Michael Jaworski sings during the chorus, noting the ever-worsening climate crisis. It's a punchy, frustrated track that's reminiscent of a more subdued Velvet Underground or Parquet Courts.

“We were listening to the playback of this song in the studio when turned to Sohrab and said 'I don’t think I’ve ever written a song before that so accurately depicts how I feel in my life.' So what the heck does that mean?" Jaworski shared on the single. "While there is some ‘abstract expression’ here to be sure, it’s ultimately a song about feeling frustrated in a world where it seems personal gain and status are valued over human compassion and elevating the common good. A song of feeling left behind, but as a conscious choice of resistance against the self-absorbed narcissism and greed of the current times."

In the video, Jaworski does something that many of us have turned to for some peace of mind: Confide in a therapist. Some of those sessions ended up influencing these songs. "Like most of my songs, it was absolutely influenced by sessions with my therapist, asshole neighbors, concerns about climate change and just wanting to feel something real and meaningful in life," he continued. "There’s even a reference to a joke told in ‘The Last of Us’ for anyone wanting to go super deep. So I guess one could say this is a song about my search for enlightenment in the coming end times, while trying to determine if it’s better to be on your own island or the one where everyone else is.”

This is not the only exciting news in regards to the new SAVAK. The trio will also be going on tour, which includes shows with a reunited late '90s DC post-hardcore group Faraquet. Those shows will be Faraquet's first live performances in 17 years.

Still not exciting enough? According to the press release, you can also audition to play with SAVAK and join the long roster of bassists. "Just send a headshot and $500 to savaband@gmail.com. No guarantees, no refunds, standard rates apply." Gene Simmons what have you done.

Watch the video for "No Man's Island" below.

SQUAWK! is out May 30 via Ernest Jenning Recording Co./Peculiar Works Music. Pre-order here.