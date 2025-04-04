Skip to Content
Lil Yachty & Veeze – “CAN’T BE CRETE BOY”

4:49 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

Lil Yachty will not stop. For over a year, he has been gifting us single, after project, after single, working with everyone from James Blake to Pharrell to ian. He even dropped three singles on a Sunday once! Currently, he's on the road with Tyler, The Creator for the Chromakopia World Tour (check out Chris' review from yesterday) and is still not slowing down with the new releases.

Today, he's going with the more traditional new music Friday drop, sharing the single "CAN'T BE CRETE BOY" featuring Detroit rapper Veeze, which follows last year's collab "Sorry Not Sorry." There's also a video directed by AMD & Little Miles that shifts perspectives as the rappers trade verses in an empty classroom, school corridor, and parking lot.

Watch the video below.

