Theophilus London Announces First New Music And Live Show Since Being Reported Missing Then Found Two Years Ago

Theophilus London had a lot of people worried for a minute there. In December 2022, the rapper's family filed a missing persons report, claiming he hadn't been seen since July of that year. A week later, he was discovered "safe and well." Now he's back to this music thing.

Three days ago, London shared a section of a new song seemingly called "Awaken" in an Instagram post. "I'm so thankful for all the love and support," he wrote. "Feels good to be back..." In an accompanying Instagram story, he added, "First day out freestyle!" a reference to the tracks rappers often release immediately after leaving prison. "The original is 27 mins long! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes ! #IMBACK."

In a new IG post today, he has announced his first live show since disappearing. It'll be this coming Thursday, April 10 at Pappy & Harriet's in the Southern California desert. According to London's post, Sofie Royer and Biako will open. He adds on his story, "I've got a long history with Palm Springs - from living there to writing an album and performing at Coachella twice... but one thing has always been missing: playing the iconic @pappyandharriets! That wait is finally over!"

Check out London's music and concert teasers below, and get tickets for the show here.