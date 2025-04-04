Neil Young, Jeff Rosenstock, & More Playing Bernie Sanders & AOC Rally In LA Next Weekend

In recent weeks Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been getting massive turnouts at their "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies as the public reacts against Donald Trump's destructive presidency. A big one's coming up next weekend: Saturday, April 12, Sanders and AOC will appear at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles with an impressive assortment of musical opening acts.

Neil Young, Maggie Rogers, and Joan Baez are the big-font names for this extravaganza — no disrespect, but it's quite the coup for Rogers to be included in that company — while the line below on the poster mentions Indigo de Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, the Red Pears, and Raise Gospel Choir. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT, and the rally begins at 1 p.m. You can RSVP here if you so choose.

On Instagram, Rosenstock describes the lineup as a "DREAM BLUNT ROTATION," then writes:

All weed jokes aside, it has been easy to feel powerless and alone since the election and seeing the massive crowds of people who are also tired of this bullshit attending these events (cornball alert) has filled my heart with hope. I woulda been here anyway so like I said in CAPS LOCK above I am beyond honored to be a part of this playing some songs. SHOW UP EARLY AND WATCH ME TRY MY BEST LOL

