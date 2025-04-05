Skip to Content
FKA twigs Cancels More Shows, Including Coachella, Due To Visa Issues

8:52 AM EDT on April 5, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: FKA twigs attends the world premiere of “The Crow” at Village East by Angelika on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Last week, FKA twigs rescheduled her North American Eusexua tour dates due to visa paperwork not being filled out in time. Today, she's canceling the rest of her April shows, though she is "working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible."

"im devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella," she wrote on social media. She continued:

it pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work and i know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows. i promise that i am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. back to you all with more updates as soon as i have them — in the meantime here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create

Along with Coachella and Ceremonia, FKA twigs was supposed to perform in New York. She is still slated to play Chicago on June 24 and 25. Her Toronto show is still temporarily postponed.

im devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella. it pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation… pic.twitter.com/0VfhbC39Na

— FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) April 4, 2025

