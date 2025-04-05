Skip to Content
Watch Mariah Carey Embarrass Her Son On Twitch

12:03 PM EDT on April 5, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 22: Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

|Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Mariah Carey received her first nomination to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Now, the singer is embarrassing her son Moroccan (aka Rocky) during his Twitch livestream.

To be fair, 13-year-old Rocky invited his mom into his room and his friends were asking if they could see her. His sister Monroe was there as well. "Mom, they can see you. They're saying, 'Hi Mariah, I love you,’" Rocky said before sighing. Carey replied, "Hi guys, I love you, too," before Rocky begged her to leave.

Meanwhile, Andy Stone's copyright infringement lawsuit against Carey for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was dismissed last month, and Carey is seeking a legal fee reimbursement after reportedly spending over $180,000 fighting the lawsuit, per Rolling Stone.

