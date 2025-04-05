Watch Mariah Carey Embarrass Her Son On Twitch

Earlier this year, Mariah Carey received her first nomination to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Now, the singer is embarrassing her son Moroccan (aka Rocky) during his Twitch livestream.

To be fair, 13-year-old Rocky invited his mom into his room and his friends were asking if they could see her. His sister Monroe was there as well. "Mom, they can see you. They're saying, 'Hi Mariah, I love you,’" Rocky said before sighing. Carey replied, "Hi guys, I love you, too," before Rocky begged her to leave.

Oh Roc was fed up lmaoooooo and “Mrs. Carey” is CRAZY pic.twitter.com/tcd2UhOUGR — ✨Ju’Wan ✨ (@juwanpls) April 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Andy Stone's copyright infringement lawsuit against Carey for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was dismissed last month, and Carey is seeking a legal fee reimbursement after reportedly spending over $180,000 fighting the lawsuit, per Rolling Stone.