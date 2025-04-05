In Rare Interview Tracy Chapman Criticizes Streaming, Shouts Out Chappell Roan & Charli XCX

Tracy Chapman doesn't often do interviews, but on Friday (Apr. 4) The New York Times published a conversation with the legendary musician as a new reissue of her self-titled debut was released by Rhino. She spoke about her qualms with streaming, and even gave shoutouts to Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

When asked if she still listens to new music and which artists she's been appreciating, she answered, "I do listen to music still. I don’t listen to as much as I used to, and I’m maybe going to date myself now, or someone’s going call me a Luddite, but I don’t stream music," she said. She continued:

I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me. So to some extent, it limits what I listen to, because it’s a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things, but I still do go out. I don’t know if I have anyone in particular to call out. The last Grammys, I thought that was pretty awesome, all the young women in all their variety, doing their things.

When interviewer Lindsay Zoladz mentioned Chappell Roan, Chapman said, "Yes, and Charli XCX. It’s not music that I would make, but I appreciate that we’re in this moment where there’s a path for artists like that, and they can even have success."

About Luke Combs' hit version of "Fast Car," she said she "didn’t ever dream of 'Fast Car' being a country song, but — I’ll say this, and I said this to Luke, too — it’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me. Because I started playing guitar when I was really young, and I think the reason I wanted to play guitar was because I saw 'Hee Haw.' My mom really loved it, and I loved the guitars, the sound, the look." Last year Combs’ “Fast Car” hit #2 on the Hot 100 and won Song Of The Year at the CMAs, and Chapman joined the country star to sing it at the Grammys, her first public performance in nine years. She previously played the classic song to close the awards show in 1989, where she won Best New Artist.

Chapman also said she has been "writing story songs," though she hasn't released any music since 2008's Our Bright Future. Read the full interview here.