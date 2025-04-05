Meth. Kicked Off Dragged Into Sunlight Tour Over Prior Label Association

Chicago heavy noise-rock band Meth. have been kicked off of their tour with British extreme metal outfit Dragged Into Sunlight. In a statement, Meth. explained they were removed from the lineup "purely on the basis our last album being released by Prosthetic Records, who they don't like."

Dragged Into Sunlight left Prosthetic in 2019, accusing the label of financial mismanagement and abusive relationships. On Instagram, Meth. wrote:

With apologies to our fans who had bought tickets and were looking forward to seeing us supporting DIS on their US tour DIS have decided to kick us off the tour; purely on the basis our last album being released by Prosthetic Records, who they don't like.

Our album Shame was released by Prosthetic in February 2024 which DIS's manager cannot have been unaware of when he directly offered the tour to us (bypassing our booking agent). We then proceeded to confirm the tour, send through promo assets to DIS's team and subsequently be announced on the tour over a month ago.

We cannot fathom why now out of the blue they have discovered we were on a label they do not want to be associated with. A label they're aware we're not even on anymore. This just shows very poor professionalism, lax standards and an inability to perform even minuscule due diligence on the parts of DIS, and their team at Tone Management.

This has obviously had a ripple effect on our finances and we need all the help we can get with funding our European tour. If you'd still like to support please checkout our Hello Merch store

We look forward to seeing you all in Europe. At this time, there are no plans to tour in the US for the foreseeable future.