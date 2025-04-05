Skip to Content
Watch Momma Perform “Bottle Blonde” Live For The First Time At NYC Pop-Up Show

3:05 PM EDT on April 5, 2025

On Friday (Apr. 4), Momma released our Album Of The Week, Welcome To My Blue Sky. The indie rock crew also brought it to New York City for a surprise release show.

The gig took place at the East Village's hip new spot Night Club 101, and it was announced the day before. The group played through the entire record; below, watch videos of Momma giving a live debut to "Bottle Blonde," as well as playing other Welcome To My Blue Sky tracks.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=6N9gkeL_Ui4
https://youtube.com/watch?v=KNX8V9QSNnE
https://youtube.com/watch?v=imbl2ciKVag

