Coachella 2025 Adds Ed Sheeran And Weezer After FKA twigs, Anitta, & Gel Cancel

10:50 AM EDT on April 6, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Coachella organizers have had to make a few last-minute lineup changes before the festival begins next weekend. FKA twigs, Anitta, and Gel have all canceled their sets, and Weezer and Ed Sheeran have been added. And rather than the big-stage, late-night set you might expect of them, they'll be playing the smaller Mojave stage at 3:00 p.m., with Weezer scheduled for Saturday of Weekend One and Sheeran for Saturday of Weekend Two. (For reference, headliner Travis Scott performs at midnight both of those nights.)

Twigs has recently had to cancel all the North American dates for her Eusexua tour due to visa issues. "Production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform," she wrote, before adding that she wouldn't be able to make the rescheduled dates either. She hasn't given any updates since then.

Meanwhile, New Jersey hardcore band Gel announced last month that they were suddenly breaking up, accusing their former guitarist Anthony Webster of “heinous acts” that caused “irreparable damage to the band.” As for Anitta, the Brazilian pop star announced a couple of weeks ago that she'd be backing out of Coachella, simply citing "unexpected personal reasons."

See the Coachella set times below.

