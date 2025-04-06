Skip to Content
Watch Dua Lipa Cover Lorde And Crowded House (With Neil Finn) In Auckland

11:31 AM EDT on April 6, 2025

Dua Lipa is having a fun time doing a bunch of covers on tour. Over in Australia and New Zealand, she's been paying homage to local artists including AC/DC, Natalie Imbruglia, Kylie Minogue, and INXS by singing their songs over the past couple of weeks. Last Wednesday in Auckland, she did Lorde's "Royals," and on Friday at another Auckland show, she did Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" with the band's own Neil Finn.

Lipa turned "Royals" into a piano-lounge tune, while Finn played guitar and sang along to a faithful rendition of his 1986 hit. Watch some fan-captured clips of both covers below.

@duachile

Dua Lipa presentando Royals de Lorde en el Radical Optimism Tour en Auckland, Nueva Zelanda. ???✨️? Video vía nicolasbrownv. #DuaLipa #RadicalOptimismTour #ROTourAuckland #Auckland #NewZealand

♬ sonido original - Dua Lipa Fans
@physicaldua

Dua Lipa performing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” with Neil Finn from Crowded House tonight #dualipa #radicaloptimism #fyp

♬ suono originale - physicaldua
@feelingoceanic

full video of dua singing don’t dream it’s over with neil finn tonight @Dua Lipa #radicaloptimismtour #crowdedhouse #auckland

♬ original sound - ⭐️

