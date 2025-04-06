Watch Dua Lipa Cover Lorde And Crowded House (With Neil Finn) In Auckland

Dua Lipa is having a fun time doing a bunch of covers on tour. Over in Australia and New Zealand, she's been paying homage to local artists including AC/DC, Natalie Imbruglia, Kylie Minogue, and INXS by singing their songs over the past couple of weeks. Last Wednesday in Auckland, she did Lorde's "Royals," and on Friday at another Auckland show, she did Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" with the band's own Neil Finn.

Lipa turned "Royals" into a piano-lounge tune, while Finn played guitar and sang along to a faithful rendition of his 1986 hit. Watch some fan-captured clips of both covers below.