Former Gang Of Four Bassist Dave Allen Dead At 69

Dave Allen, the founding bassist of English post-punk greats Gang Of Four, died last Saturday at 69. His former bandmate Hugo Burnham confirmed the news in a post today on Gang Of Four's Instagram account, noting that Allen had been living with early-onset dementia for the last several years of his life.

Gang Of Four formed in Leeds in 1976 with Allen alongside vocalist Jon King, guitarist Andy Gill, and drummer Burnham; their debut album Entertainment! was released in 1979. Entertainment! performed well both critically and commercially upon its release, helping to usher in the post-punk movement. Gang Of Four were quickly noted for their unique approach to the genre, their mix of funk, reggae, and dub underscoring lyrics that often referenced left-wing ideology. Entertainment! would go on to be considered one of the most important records in punk rock.

Shortly after Gang Of Four released their second LP Solid Gold in 1981, Allen departed the band to form Shriekback, a new wave-leaning project whose members included former XTC keyboardist Barry Andrews. Allen also played in groups including the Elastic Purejoy and Low Pop Suicide, but he also had a successful career in business. He founded the record label World Domination Recordings and served as the director of Consumer Digital Audio Services at Intel before working in artist relations at Apple Music.

Read Burnham's full statement below.