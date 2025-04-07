Skip to Content
Ember Knight Sings The Dr Bronner’s Soap Label On New Ember Sings The Dr Bronner’s Soap Label EP

11:02 AM EDT on April 7, 2025

Here's some wacky shit for a stressful morning: The Los Angeles comedian Ember Knight has made a whole record where she sings the label from a bottle of Dr. Bronner's Magic Soap, and it's called Ember Sings The Dr. Bronner Soap Label. Knight is the person behind The Ember Knight Show, a sort of parody of a kids' TV series, and the Adult Swim shorts series Ember's Etiquette, and she also makes music. Her Bandcamp goes back to 2017, and her most recent single "Unnamed" came out last year. This Dr. Bonner's thing has apparently been in the works for literal years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2AD3OPP11/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Estelle Allen produced the Ember Sings The Dr Bronner Soap Label EP, and it's got backup vocals from Sloppy Jane's Haley Dahl. In a press release, Knight says, "There are weird and wonderful stories tied to everyday objects. What started as a silly joke quickly unveiled a bizarre and heartwarming tale of an immigrant genocide survivor leveraging the American marketplace to push his message of world peace. It’s funny because it’s deadass sincere." On lead single "Footprints On The Sands Of Time," Knight describes the project's genesis and then starts singing those words. Below, check out that track and the EP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Skit 1"
02 "Footprints On The Sands Of time"
03 "Skit 2"
04 "Life's Goal"
05 "Skit 3"
06 "Dilute! Dilute! OK!"
07 "Skit 4"
08 "The Willful Bird"

The Ember Sings The Dr Bronner Soap Label EP is out 5/2.

Sophie Prettyman-Beauchamp

