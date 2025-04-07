Blondie’s Clem Burke Dead At 70

Clem Burke, the Blondie drummer who appeared on all of the new wave band's records, has died at 70. His bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein confirmed the news on Instagram Moday, writing that he'd been privately living with cancer. "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," they wrote. "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Clem Burke was born Clement Bozewski on November 24, 1954 in Bayonne, New Jersey, where he gained drumming experience performing in a local cover band and a drum corps. In 1975, during Blondie's earliest days, Harry and Stein recruited him to be their drummer. When original bassist Fred Smith departed Blondie to join Television, Burke in turn recruited his friend Gary Valentine, saving the group from imminent disbandment. Along with Harry and Stein, Burke is the only member of Blondie to perform on all of their studio albums, from 1976's self-titled to 2017's Pollinator. Blondie were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Blondie took an extended hiatus after 1982's The Hunter. In that time, Burke played drums for Eurythmics, Iggy Pop, the Romantics (of whom he was a regular member between 1990-2004), Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, the Go-Go's' Kathy Valentine, and more. Even after Blondie's 1999 comeback LP No Exit, Burke continued playing in a number of other projects and supergroups, like the International Swingers (with Sex Pistols bass player Glen Matlock), Slinky Vagabond (with Matlock and David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick), and the Split Squad.

In 2008 Burke co-founded the Clem Burke Drumming Project, a research initiative that explores the physical, mental, and health benefits of drumming. For his work, Burke was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University Of Gloucestershire in 2011.

Read Blondie's tribute post to Burke and revisit some of Burke's career highlights below.