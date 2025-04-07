Original Beatles Drummer Pete Best Announces Retirement

Pete Best, original drummer for the Beatles, was last seen turning the Casbah Coffee Club — his family's old Liverpool venue, site of many an early Beatles gig dating back to when they were called the Quarrymen — into an Airbnb with rooms named for every Beatle except for Ringo. Now that that's up and running, he's hanging up his sticks.

A message from Best's younger brother Roag, posted on X Saturday, indicates that Pete is retiring from music performance. "Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we’ve had," Roag writes. "However, everything comes to pass. My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances." Quote-tweeting Roag's post, Pete confirms, "I had a blast. Thank you."

Born in Madras, British India and raised in Liverpool, Pete Best drummed for the Beatles between 1960-1962. His tenure with the group included a good chunk of their formative years playing all-night concerts in Hamburg nightclubs.