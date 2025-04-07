Mamalarky – “Won’t Give Up”

We've heard a bunch of Mamalarky's upcoming album Hex Key already by way of singles like "Anhedonia," “Nothing Lasts Forever,” “Feels So Wrong,” and “#1 Best Of All Time." The full thing is out this Friday, and the Los Angeles indie pop crew are sharing one last teaser with the groovy, shimmering "Won't Give Up."

"Won't Give Up" is about perseverance when the universe seems hell-bent on kicking you while you're down. Over a syncopated, bouncing bass, vocalist Livvy Bennett shares a stream of consciousness about the music industry: "I’d always been told/ What is good is gold/ If I could be so bold/ This one can’t be sold/ This one can’t be sold/ This one is our own."

Listen to "Won't Give Up" below.

Hex Key is out 4/11 on Epitaph.