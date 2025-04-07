Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Adam & Steve”

We named the London art-punk group Man/Woman/Chainsaw a Band To Watch last fall upon the release of their most recent EP Eazy Peazy, produced by Gilla Band's Daniel Fox. Today we continue to watch the band as they release their new single "Adam & Steve," a buzzing rock song that combines piano, strings, dual lead vocals, and tons of melody into two-and-a-half minutes.

"We wrote 'Adam & Steve' last year and it’s our own bittersweet take on the heart-on-sleeve love song," the band's Billy Ward says in a press release. "It comes from a place of wanting to find a little fairy tale escapism in modern romance." Watch the video for "Adam & Steve" below.