Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Adam & Steve”

4:22 PM EDT on April 7, 2025

Pooneh Ghana

We named the London art-punk group Man/Woman/Chainsaw a Band To Watch last fall upon the release of their most recent EP Eazy Peazy, produced by Gilla Band's Daniel Fox. Today we continue to watch the band as they release their new single "Adam & Steve," a buzzing rock song that combines piano, strings, dual lead vocals, and tons of melody into two-and-a-half minutes.

"We wrote 'Adam & Steve' last year and it’s our own bittersweet take on the heart-on-sleeve love song," the band's Billy Ward says in a press release. "It comes from a place of wanting to find a little fairy tale escapism in modern romance." Watch the video for "Adam & Steve" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026