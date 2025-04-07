Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Cover Chappell Roan In Tampa

Here are just a few artists who've covered Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" since last summer: Kacey Musgraves, Blink-182, Ed Sheeran, the Dismemberment Plan, and as of last Saturday, Corey Taylor.

The Slipknot frontman does play a lot of covers at his solo shows, but he's usually doing, like, Nine Inch Nails or Pink Floyd or the SpongeBob theme song or something. He certainly does not cover a lot of songs released by young female pop stars in the 2020s. But over the weekend in Tampa, Taylor finally went dancing at the "Pink Pony Club." He kept his rendition to a brief acoustic interpretation, though judging by fan-captured clips, it sounds like a lot of the audience had no idea what he was doing. She's your favorite artist's favorite artist, people. Watch below.