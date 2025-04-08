Lifeguard Announce New Album Ripped And Torn: Hear “It Will Get Worse”

Chicago indie rock trio Lifeguard have been on our radar for quite a while now, making our list of the Best New Bands Of 2023. Today — not long after the well-received reissue of band member Kai Slater's Sharp Pins album Radio DDR — the high school pals have finally announced their their debut album Ripped And Torn, recorded last year with producer Randy Randall (No Age) and out in June. Lead single "It Will Get Worse" is out today.
Citing left-of-field rockers like Dredd Foole and Television Personalities as some reference points, Lifeguard breathe some welcome new life into the sort of post-punk revivalism we've been hearing a lot of lately. "It Will Get Worse" is a raucous, ramshackle anthem with lots of lo-fi guitar, and you can listen to that below. Also below, see the tracklist for Ripped And Torn and Lifeguard's upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 "A Tightwire"
02 "It Will Get Worse"
03 "Me and My Flashes"
04 "Under Your Reach"
05 "How to Say Deisar"
06 "(I Wanna) Break Out"
07 "Like You’ll Lose"
08 "Music for 3 Drums"
09 "France And"
10 "Charlie’s Vox"
11 "Ripped + Torn"
12 "T.L.A"
TOUR DATES:
06/06 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft
06/09 - London, UK @ Lexington
06/10 - Brighton, UK @ Dust
06/11 - Manchester, UK @ The Castle
06/12 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (Instore)
06/13 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
06/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
07/01 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
07/02 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
070/4 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
07/05 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe
070/6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
07/08 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts
07/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
07/12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
07/13 - Raleigh, NC @ NC Kings
07/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar
07/16 - Memphis, TN @ B-Side
07/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)
07/20 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
07/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
07/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
07/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
07/28 - Portland, OR @ Polaris
07/30 - Seattle, WA @ Baba Yaga
07/31 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
08/02 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
08/04 - Kansas City, MO @ Varsity Club
08/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling
08/06 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray
Ripped And Torn is out 6/6 via Matador.