Lifeguard Announce New Album Ripped And Torn: Hear “It Will Get Worse”

Chicago indie rock trio Lifeguard have been on our radar for quite a while now, making our list of the Best New Bands Of 2023. Today — not long after the well-received reissue of band member Kai Slater's Sharp Pins album Radio DDR — the high school pals have finally announced their their debut album Ripped And Torn, recorded last year with producer Randy Randall (No Age) and out in June. Lead single "It Will Get Worse" is out today.

Citing left-of-field rockers like Dredd Foole and Television Personalities as some reference points, Lifeguard breathe some welcome new life into the sort of post-punk revivalism we've been hearing a lot of lately. "It Will Get Worse" is a raucous, ramshackle anthem with lots of lo-fi guitar, and you can listen to that below. Also below, see the tracklist for Ripped And Torn and Lifeguard's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A Tightwire"

02 "It Will Get Worse"

03 "Me and My Flashes"

04 "Under Your Reach"

05 "How to Say Deisar"

06 "(I Wanna) Break Out"

07 "Like You’ll Lose"

08 "Music for 3 Drums"

09 "France And"

10 "Charlie’s Vox"

11 "Ripped + Torn"

12 "T.L.A"

TOUR DATES:

06/06 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft

06/09 - London, UK @ Lexington

06/10 - Brighton, UK @ Dust

06/11 - Manchester, UK @ The Castle

06/12 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (Instore)

06/13 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

06/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

07/01 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

07/02 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

070/4 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

07/05 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe

070/6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

07/08 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts

07/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts

07/12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/13 - Raleigh, NC @ NC Kings

07/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar

07/16 - Memphis, TN @ B-Side

07/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

07/20 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

07/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

07/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

07/28 - Portland, OR @ Polaris

07/30 - Seattle, WA @ Baba Yaga

07/31 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

08/02 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

08/04 - Kansas City, MO @ Varsity Club

08/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling

08/06 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray

Ripped And Torn is out 6/6 via Matador.