Goat & Graveyard – “Light As A Feather”

Last year, the extremely fun Swedish psych-rock band Goat released their funky-ass self-titled album and collaborated with Ugandan-based rapper MC Yallah on the one-off single "Nimerudi." Soon, Goat will release another collaborative single, this one recorded with some folks who are much closer to the band. The doomy hard rockers Graveyard come from Gothenburg, the same beautiful Swedish city that gave us Goat, a new Record Store Day single has two songs that both bands recorded together. Today, we get to hear one of them.

"Light As A Feather" appears on the second side of the upcoming Goat/Graveyard single, and it's a starry-eyed freakout that doesn't really bother with verses or choruses. Instead, it's a hair-shaking wah-wah vamp with gospel-style vocals. This is a real flower-crown track -- the kind of thing that you want to hear if you're ever dancing barefoot in a meadow while wearing extremely flowy clothes. In fact, why aren't you doing that right now? The song makes the implicit case that you should be doing that, and it's not unconvincing. Check it out below.

"Ship Of Fools" b/w "Light As A Feather" is out 4/12, Record Store Day, on Rocket Recordings.