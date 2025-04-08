Home Is Where Announce New Album Hunting Season: Hear “Migration Patterns”

It's April 8, which some true indie freaks may consider a holiday because of Neutral Milk Hotel's haunting On Avery Island track "April 8." Today, on April 8, Home Is Where, an emo group that often gets compared to Neutral Milk Hotel, are announcing their new album Hunting Season. That is beautiful.

The gnarly lead single "Migration Patterns" is out now. About "Migration Patterns," bandleader Bea MacDonald says, “This is about grappling with a mundane destiny. You will work until the day you die." Luckily, the song is anything but mundane; it's a triumphant emo anthem with fun melodies and a harmonica going hard as fuck.

Home Is Where brought Hunting Season to producer Jack Shirley, who also did their last record, The Whaler. Hunting Season features contributions from members of Death Rosenstock and awakebutstillinbed, and it has some really awesome song titles like "Black Metal Mormon" and "Drive-by Mooning." Check out "Migration Patterns" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Reptile House"

02 "Migration Patterns"

03 "Artificial Grass"

04 "Black Metal Mormon"

05 "Stand-up Special"

06 "Bike Week"

07 "Everyone Won The Lotto"

08 "Shenandoah"

09 "Milk & Diesel"

10 "Mechanical Bull"

11 "The Wolf Man"

12 "Roll Tide"

13 "Drive-by Mooning"

Hunting Season is out 5/23 via Wax Bodega.