Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hayden Pedigo Announces New Album I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away: Hear “Long Pond Lily”

10:19 AM EDT on April 8, 2025

Hayden Pedigo and Chat Pile collab album when? Not sure, but in the meantime the Texas-born and Oklahoma City-based fingerstyle guitarist has announced his new record I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away, the follow-up to 2023's The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. He's sharing the lead single and LP opener "Long Pond Lily" today.

“It’s very heavy and huge,” Pedigo says of the song. “The low end is rattling on it — it sounds bonkers, and feels like it’s on the verge of going off the rails. It's so maximalist, so much more energetic than anything I’ve ever written."

I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away is the final installment of what Pedigo calls "The Motor Trilogy," which includes his last two albums. Watch the Matt Muir-directed music video for "Long Pond Lily" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Long Pond Lily"
02 "All The Way Across"
03 "Smoked"
04 "Houndstooth"
05 "Hermes"
06 "Small Torch"
07 "I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away"

I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away is out 6/6 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.

Jackie Lee Young

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026