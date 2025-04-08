Hayden Pedigo Announces New Album I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away: Hear “Long Pond Lily”

Hayden Pedigo and Chat Pile collab album when? Not sure, but in the meantime the Texas-born and Oklahoma City-based fingerstyle guitarist has announced his new record I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away, the follow-up to 2023's The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. He's sharing the lead single and LP opener "Long Pond Lily" today.

“It’s very heavy and huge,” Pedigo says of the song. “The low end is rattling on it — it sounds bonkers, and feels like it’s on the verge of going off the rails. It's so maximalist, so much more energetic than anything I’ve ever written."

I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away is the final installment of what Pedigo calls "The Motor Trilogy," which includes his last two albums. Watch the Matt Muir-directed music video for "Long Pond Lily" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Long Pond Lily"

02 "All The Way Across"

03 "Smoked"

04 "Houndstooth"

05 "Hermes"

06 "Small Torch"

07 "I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away"

I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away is out 6/6 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.