Porches – “Shirt” & “Lunch”

One of the most underrated albums of 2024 was Porches' idiosyncratic "hypergrunge" opus Shirt, and he's back today with an expanded version called Shirt Expansion Pack to remind us. It comes with two new tracks, one of which is the title track, which is a very interesting method.

"Shirt" has the off-kilter energy that made the record so interesting; the other song, "Lunch," is buoyed by his typical warped indie-pop sound while he sings of sleeping all day, drinking coffee and beer, and watching pretty people walk. Hear both tunes below.