Charmer – “Blue Jay”

9:49 AM EDT on April 8, 2025

If you've been lamenting about how it's been 10 years (!) since Title Fight released their last album Hyperview, listen up. Charmer announced their third album Downpour last month and released the turbulent anthem "Arrowhead," and now the emo band is back with the even more Title Fight-esque single "Blue Jay."

"It’s about a specific day that completely shifted my life’s direction," vocalist and guitarist David Daignault explains. "If that day never happened, I’d be living a different reality. I still don’t know if it was a good thing or not, but maybe I’ll figure it out in the next 60 years.”

The dark, charged guitars remind me heavily of the Floral Green highlight "Like A Ritual," which is awesome. Thank you, Charmer. Listen below.

Downpour is out 5/23 via Counter Intuitive.

