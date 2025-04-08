Yeule – “Evangelic Girl Is A Gun”

Last month Singaporean art-pop artist yeule announced Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, the follow-up to their excellent 2023 album Softscars. So far they've shared lead single "eko" and the Clams Casino/Fitnesss joint "Skullcrusher," and today we get the album's title track.

"Evangelic Girl Is A Gun" sees yeule nod to trip-hop and gothic industrial, as they sing-rap over a jumbled dance beat. They explain of the track in a press release:

An angelic blade of a dance beat with dual bpm switch ups, nostalgic synth patches Kin [Leonn, producer] and I alchemised together reminiscent of early 2010s electronica. In the light of love and obsession lies the silhouette of a shadow diluted with the playful flirting of synths and drum patterns, but this time with a sexy silhouette of a shadow. Going back to experimental dark techno, but aligning it with modern inclinations of what I want to label as ‘trip club.’ Eternal light, eternal love, depth of the heart with a shallow facade. Diluting the vanta black blood that boils on rotting flesh.

Below, watch yeule in the "Evangelic Girl Is A Gun" video, which they co-directed with Neil Krug.

Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune.