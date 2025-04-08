Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Yeule – “Evangelic Girl Is A Gun”

12:44 PM EDT on April 8, 2025

Vasso Vu

Last month Singaporean art-pop artist yeule announced Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, the follow-up to their excellent 2023 album Softscars. So far they've shared lead single "eko" and the Clams Casino/Fitnesss joint "Skullcrusher," and today we get the album's title track.

"Evangelic Girl Is A Gun" sees yeule nod to trip-hop and gothic industrial, as they sing-rap over a jumbled dance beat. They explain of the track in a press release:

An angelic blade of a dance beat with dual bpm switch ups, nostalgic synth patches Kin [Leonn, producer] and I alchemised together reminiscent of early 2010s electronica. In the light of love and obsession lies the silhouette of a shadow diluted with the playful flirting of synths and drum patterns, but this time with a sexy silhouette of a shadow. Going back to experimental dark techno, but aligning it with modern inclinations of what I want to label as ‘trip club.’ Eternal light, eternal love, depth of the heart with a shallow facade. Diluting the vanta black blood that boils on rotting flesh.

Below, watch yeule in the "Evangelic Girl Is A Gun" video, which they co-directed with Neil Krug.

Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026