Death Grips Share Statement Denying Breakup

Death Grips is still online! It's been quite a while since we've heard new music from the experimental hip-hop duo, with their last album Year Of The Snitch arriving in 2018. They haven't toured all that much since then, either, and a cryptic message from former member Andy Morin a few months ago lead some fans to speculate that they'd quietly broken up. This morning, however, Stefan "MC Ride" Burnett and Zach Hill confirmed that Death Grips are indeed alive.

Death Grips shared a photo on X today of a handwritten message scribbled over a framed Salvador Dalí drawing: "Despite rumor and hearsay, we remain active as Death Grips. -Stefan and Zach." Notably, Morin didn't sign it. It's the band's first post in almost two years. No hints about new music, but The Powers That B just turned 10 years old, so you can revisit that in the meantime.