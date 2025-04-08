Turnstile Announce New Album Never Enough: Hear The Title Track

After a whole lot of teasing, Turnstile are ready to announce their new album. Turnstile's new LP Never Enough is going to get a lot of scrutiny. The album follows 2021's Glow On, which is one of the best albums of this decade and which helped catalyze a boom in widespread interest in hardcore. Turnstile essentially announced Never Enough with a Silver Lake billboard last week, and they also confirmed that touring guitarist Meg Mills, of Big Cheese and Chubby And The Gang, is now a full member. Now, Turnstile have unveiled their album release plan, and they've shared its title track, which is going to get people talking for sure. It's not a hardcore song.

"Never Enough" starts out as a dazed, hypnotic synth jam before building into a surging, arena-ready pop-punk singalong before fading into an extended keyboard coda. It's also got cello from Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes, who previously guested on "Alien Love Call," perhaps the most sedate song from Glow On. Turnstile have always played around with those melodic pop elements in their music, but those experiments usually feel a bit like interludes. "Never Enough" departs from all that. It's five minutes long, which might make it the longest Turnstile track on record. It doesn't even gesture at hardcore, at least until the very ending, which seems to build up toward an explosion. I've played the song a bunch of times while writing this post, and I don't know how I feel about it yet. So: Is this Turnstile's new direction? Is it a fake-out before the hard-charging bangers arrive? Or is it somewhere in between? I guess we'll find out in June.

Whereas Turnstile recorded Glow On with pop super-producer Mike Elizondo, frontman Brendan Yates produced Never Enough himself. (Will Yip writes on Instagram that he helped record it.) Yates and bandmate Pat McCrory also directed the "Never Enough" video, in which Turnstile's different members all rock out in vastly different settings -- open ocean, rolling green hills, snowy vistas, flat brown dirt, a busy crosswalk. We only catch a glimpse of all five of them together at the very end. Check it out below.

Never Enough is out 6/6.