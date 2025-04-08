221 Dead In Roof Collapse At Rubby Pérez Show In Dominican Republic

At least 27 people died after a nightclub roof collapsed during a concert in the Dominican capital city of Santo Domingo early this morning. The BBC reports that the roof of the Jet Set, a Santo Domingo venue, suddenly collapsed for unknown reasons, injuring 150 people. One of those injured is Rubby Pérez, the veteran Dominican merengue singer who was performing at the time. Rescue workers are still trying to pull people out.

Rubby Pérez, a veteran merengue performer whose career stretches back to the '80s, was giving a concert in the early hours of the morning when the Jet Set roof caved in. Pérez was initially reported missing, but the Associated Press reports that he has been hospitalized and that his saxophonist is dead. Montecristi governor Nelsy Cruz is also reportedly among the deceased.

In a Twitter statement, Dominican president Luis Abinader says, “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred." He adds that rescue workers are "working tirelessly" to save anyone who might be trapped in the wreckage.

UPDATE: On Thursday (April 1o) the New York Times reported a death toll of 221 including the evening's performer Rubby Pérez, among other prominent Dominicans.