Metallica Announce Blood Drive, Metallica Saved My Life Documentary

5:08 PM EDT on April 8, 2025

Metallica's new documentary is called Metallica Saved My Life, and they're lending credence to that notion by hosting blood drives in conjunction with a bunch of their upcoming tour stops.

The band's charitable foundation All Within My Hands is teaming up with the American Red Cross to sponsor blood drives at select tour locations across the US this year. Some of them will take place in the actual concert venues while Metallica's crew builds the stage, while others will set up shop nearby. Those who give blood at these events will receive a limited-edition T-shirt while supplies last. Check out the dates below and schedule a blood donation appointment here.

As for the movie, it's directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the music video fixture who made the Norwegian black metal movie Lords Of Chaos and contributed to Beyoncé's Lemonade among many other projects. As you might have discerned from the title, Metallica Saved My Life will focus on the band's fan community. The band is hosting preview screenings of the as-yet-unfinished film at locations across America. Get ticket info here, and watch the trailer below.

BLOOD DRIVE DATES:
04/14-18 - Liverpool, NY
04/29 - Nashville, TN
05/06 - Blacksburg, VA
05/01,02,06 - Columbus, OH
05/20 - Philadelphia, PA
05/27 - Arlington, VA
05/30 - Charlotte, NC
05/30 - Atlanta, GA
06/10,13 - Houston, TX
06/18 - Santa Clara, CA
06/23,24 - Denver, CO

