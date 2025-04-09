Skip to Content
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Orchestral Album Phantom Island

9:16 AM EDT on April 9, 2025

It's been, what, eight months since the last King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard album? That's so long! It's not actually long at all, but when you're dealing with a band as scarily prolific as this Australian institution, you come to expect new music all the damn time. Well, we won't have to wait long for the next one. The Lizard Wizard's Flight b741 follow-up is Phantom Island, the fully orchestral project that they've been teasing for a minute, is on the way.

Last year, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced plans for summer tour of the United States, set to kick off in Philadelphia this July. They'll play huge shed venues, and they'll have a 28-piece orchestra with them at each show. With the tour announcement, the band shared "Phantom Island," the song where they proved the crazy things that can happen when their wigged-out psych-rock comes equipped with an orchestra. "Phantom Island," as it turns out, is the new LP's title track and opener.

Phantom Island is the 27th King Gizzard studio LP, which is sort of baffling to consider. In their Instagram announcement, they specify a couple of important details: "2 years in the making" and "orchestra." Below, revisit that title track and check out the band's announcement and the LP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Phantom Island"
02 "Deadstick"
03 "Lonely Cosmos"
04 "Eternal Return"
05 "Panpsych"
06 "Spacesick"
07 "Aerodynamic"
08 "Sea Of Doubt"
09 "Silent Spirit"
10 "Grow Wings And Fly"

Read More:

