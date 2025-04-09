Frankie Cosmos Announces New Album Different Talking: Hear “Vanity”

Greta Kline has announced a new Frankie Cosmos album. Different Talking, the follow-up to 2022's Inner World Peace, arrives in June, and its lead single "Vanity" is out now.

Frankie Cosmos recorded Different Talking at a house in upstate New York where all four band members lived for a month and a half. Save for the project's earliest records when "Frankie Cosmos" was still just Kline, it's their first album to be entirely self-produced. "A lot of the album is about being grown up and figuring out how to know yourself -- like, ‘What is moving on?’” Kline says in a statement. “How do we move on when we’re addicted to a cycle of haunting our own past? Writing songs is just the way through that."

"Vanity" sounds bigger and more complex than most of what we've heard from Frankie Cosmos in the past, without sacrificing the innate warm, DIY quality of Kline's songwriting. Listen to it and see the Different Talking tracklist below.

<a href="https://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/different-talking">Different Talking by Frankie Cosmos</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pressed Flower”

02 "One Of Each”

03 "Against The Grain”

04 "Bitch Heart”

05 "Porcelain”

06 "One! Grey! Hair!”

07 "Vanity”

08 "Not Long”

09 “Margareta”

10 "Your Take On”

11 "High Five Handshake”

12 "You Become”

13 "Joyride”

14 "Tomorrow”

15 "Wonderland”

16 "Life Back”

17 "Pothole”

Different Talking is out 6/27 via Sub Pop.