Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Frankie Cosmos Announces New Album Different Talking: Hear “Vanity”

10:21 AM EDT on April 9, 2025

Greta Kline has announced a new Frankie Cosmos album. Different Talking, the follow-up to 2022's Inner World Peace, arrives in June, and its lead single "Vanity" is out now.

Frankie Cosmos recorded Different Talking at a house in upstate New York where all four band members lived for a month and a half. Save for the project's earliest records when "Frankie Cosmos" was still just Kline, it's their first album to be entirely self-produced. "A lot of the album is about being grown up and figuring out how to know yourself -- like, ‘What is moving on?’” Kline says in a statement. “How do we move on when we’re addicted to a cycle of haunting our own past? Writing songs is just the way through that."

"Vanity" sounds bigger and more complex than most of what we've heard from Frankie Cosmos in the past, without sacrificing the innate warm, DIY quality of Kline's songwriting. Listen to it and see the Different Talking tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Pressed Flower”
02 "One Of Each”
03 "Against The Grain”
04 "Bitch Heart”
05 "Porcelain”
06 "One! Grey! Hair!”
07 "Vanity”
08 "Not Long”
09 “Margareta”
10 "Your Take On”
11 "High Five Handshake”
12 "You Become”
13 "Joyride”
14 "Tomorrow”
15 "Wonderland”
16 "Life Back”
17 "Pothole”

Different Talking is out 6/27 via Sub Pop.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Where The Hell Is My Leg?

January 25, 2026
News

Watch Geese Make Their SNL Debut

January 25, 2026
News

Yungblud Apologizes For Photo With Rammstein Frontman

January 24, 2026
News

Donald Trump Won’t Attend Super Bowl With Bad Bunny And Green Day Performances: “I’m Anti-Them”

January 24, 2026
News

Watch Denzel Curry Join Fred again.. In New York

January 24, 2026
News

Ben Gibbard Covers Morrissey With Smiths Tribute Band At SF Sketchfest

January 24, 2026