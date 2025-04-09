Matthew Herbert & Momoko Gill Announce New Album Clay: Hear “Babystar”

Matthew Herbert, the British electronic known better just as Herbert, has teamed up with the South London drummer and vocalist Momoko Gill for a new collaborative album called Clay that's coming out in June. Today the duo are sharing its lead single "Babystar," a dancefloor-ready tune with a complex, rollicking beat. Gill has previously worked with the likes of Coby Sey, Tirzah, and Alabaster dePlume, and her velvety vocals on "Babygirl" fall in line with that lo-fi, R&B-inspired atmosphere. Layered with Herbert's textured production, it flows like a mellow trip. Listen to it below.<--more-->

TRACKLIST:

01 "Calm Water"

02 "Need To Run"

03 "Mowing"

04 "More And More"

05 "Heart"

06 "Animals"

07 "Fallen Again"

08 "Babystar"

09 "Show Me"

10 "Someone Like You"

11 "Circle Shore"

Clay is out 6/27 via Strut.