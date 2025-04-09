Mary Halvorson Announces New Album About Ghosts Produced By Deerhoof’s John Dieterich

Jazz guitar experimentalist Mary Halvorson is following up last year's Cloudward — which we liked quite a bit — with a new album called About Ghosts. Due in June via Nonesuch, it pairs Halvorson with producer John Dieterich, best known as guitarist for Deerhoof. (Deerhoof coming in hot today with Saul Williams and Mary Halvorson linkups!) Her band is one again the sextet Amaryllis, heard on Cloudward and other recent releases.

The first advance track from About Ghosts is "Carved From," a woozy adventure that arrives with a video by Robert Edridge-Waks, using illustrations of ghosts by none other than DM Stith. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Full Of Neon"

02 "Carved From"

03 "Eventidal"

04 "Absinthian"

05 "About Ghosts"

06 "Amaranthine"

07 "Polyhedral"

08 "Endmost"

About Ghosts is out 6/13 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.