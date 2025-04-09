Florry – “First It Was A Movie, Then It Was A Book”

Who's ready for a seven-minute indie roots-rock ramble? "First It Was A Movie, Then It Was A Book" is the opening track from Florry's recently announced Sounds Like..., and what an introduction it makes. The song surges along through waves of pedal-steel-fried Southern guitar rock, breaking away from the jam session occasionally for some revved-up Francie Medosch vocals.

Medosch shared this statement about the song and Jon Cox's lo-fi, rodeo-filled music video:

When the weather was nicer, and when I didn't really have a job yet last Fall, Jon Cox and I would often go into Waterbury, VT to visit a wild thrift store called Bargain Boutique where everything was either 50 cents or $2. One time I found a random VHS in a blank white case and I threw it into my basket. Later on at a dinner party at Trash Mountain, where we live currently, there were a bunch of friends on our couch in the living room so I busted out the VHS TV and the random tape and it turned out to be bull riding. We instantly knew then we had to use it for the Movie video cos the vibe was right. We shot the rest of the video at our very own Johnny Brendas in Philly, forever our favorite place to play anywhere that has venues. It only felt right to have footage of us playing there captured forever in a music video. Kurt Vile is somewhere in there too, I was reteaching him Passenger Side and Beast of Burden in the green room for our encore. We've been playing there since our conception as a band, and since then we've played it almost 15 times or so. Shout out to JB's, their staff is amazing, the green room hummus platter is amazing, the tea is amazing, great sound, great crowds, great lights, great everything.

Watch below.

Sounds Like... is out 5/23 on Dear Life Records.