Aminé Samples The Streets On New Single “Arc De Triomphe”

3:22 PM EDT on April 9, 2025

Earlier today, the UK indie-pop group Sorry sampled Ohio indie rock legend Guided By Voices on their new single "Jetplane." Now, Portland rapper Aminé has sampled British rap guy the Streets on his own new single. "Arc De Triomphe," our latest preview of next month's 13 Months Of Sunshine, finds Aminé sing-rapping over a 2-step garage beat laced with samples from the Original Pirate Material classic "Has It Come To This?" I mean it as a compliment when I say it sounds like something off of Drake's More Life. Listen below.

13 Months Of Sunshine is out 5/16 on CLBN/10K Projects.

